Norma Mae Mogan
Louisville - Norma Mae Mogan, 90, returned home to the Lord on October 4, 2019, peacefully in her sleep and surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born on February 19, 1929, and raised in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin. She helped her parents with the family general store while attending elementary and high school. She earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, majoring in elementary education. While teaching, she met her husband of 44 years, Tim Mogan, and they built by hand their first two houses - in Janesville, Wisonsin, and then Elmhurst, Illinois. She taught elementary school for many years after they had their son, Mark, and before adopting their two daughters Ann and Mary through Catholic Charities. After Elmhurst, Illinois, she and Tim lived in New Ulm, Minnesota for two years before moving to Louisville, KY in 1972 to continue working in the dairy industry. She was a founding member and active servant in St. Michael Catholic Church.
A devoted wife and mother, she will dearly be missed by her son Mark Mogan (Carol), daughter Ann Herd (Walter), daughter Mary Spencer (Steve), and her eight grandchildren (Bob, Cristin, Jenny, Meghan, Caty, Hannah, Lee, and Azora), and nine great-children (Anya, Markus, Ethan, Arlo, May, Hayden, Nathaniel, Eliot, and Ben).
Her recent last words were "I love my family."
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 9am - 11am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Jeffersontown, with the funeral mass immediately following at 11am, followed by a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church and Parkinson.org. Online condolences may be left at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019