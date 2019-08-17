|
Norma Nevada Burden
New Albany - Norma Nevada Burden, 88 years of age passed away on August 14, 2019 in New Albany, Indiana. She was born on August 9, 1931 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late Elbert and Virginia Rogers. Nevada was employed at the old Gibbs-Inman Printing Company and L & D Mail Masters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roscoe R. Burden, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Roger L. Burden, Marte G. Mudd (Mike), Roscoe R. Burden III (Denise), Kathy Tucker (Glen); grandsons, Michael William Mudd (Jennifer), Brad Burden (Donna), Matthew Burden, Michael Woosley; great grandchildren, Eva and Brantlee.
Visitation will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Sunday and 9:00 am to 11:00 am Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 11:00 am Monday at the funeral home chapel with private burial at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019