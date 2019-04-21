Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hassenpflug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Nickel Hassenpflug


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Nickel Hassenpflug Obituary
Norma Nickel Hassenpflug

Hudson, OH. - Norma Nickel Hassenpflug passed away in Hudson, Ohio on April 17, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1923 and lived there until June 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Hassenpflug. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Hassenpflug, of Akron, Ohio.

She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Louisville.

Interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. (Billow, 330-867-4141)
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now