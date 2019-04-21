|
Norma Nickel Hassenpflug
Hudson, OH. - Norma Nickel Hassenpflug passed away in Hudson, Ohio on April 17, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1923 and lived there until June 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Hassenpflug. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Hassenpflug, of Akron, Ohio.
She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Louisville.
Interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. (Billow, 330-867-4141)
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019