Norma Rose Thomas



Louisville - Norma Rose Thomas, age 92 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



A Nelson County native, she was born May 27, 1926. She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon W. Arthur Thomas (2010); her parents, Lawrence and Mary Alice Hempstead Masterson; two sisters, Dorothy Koch and Anna Frampton and one infant brother, Lawrence Masterson.



Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Thomas (Susan) and Roger Thomas (Shay) all of Louisville, five grandchildren, Pamela, Beverly (Joshua) , Stephanie (Bruce), Daniel (Jennifer) and Christopher (Robin) ; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Haylee, Aidan, Rayne, Esther and Lynzie; three sisters, Mary Alice Nalley of Bardstown, Carolyn Mattingly (Junie) of Loretto and Patsy Partin (Kenny) of Louisville; one brother, David Masterson (Hazel) of Finchville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Monday, March 4, 2019, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6000 Preston Highway in Louisville. Rev. Jeffrey P. Leger will preside. Burial will follow in Saint Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope at 12:30 PM.



Visitation is 2-8 PM Sunday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville and 9-10 AM Monday at the church.



Pallbearers are Joshua Cox, Shaun Duvall, Chris Thomas, Daniel Booze, Bruce Schoeff, Chase Schoeff.



Arrangements are entrusted to Mattingly Funeral Home.