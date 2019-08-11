|
Norma Russell Ragsdale
LOUISVILLE - Norma Russell Ragsdale, age 86, died August 9, 2019 in her home in Louisville, KY after a long illness. Her funeral service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, at 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 followed by internment in Resthaven Memorial Park beside her beloved husband, Joseph Ragsdale, who predeceased her. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Mrs. Ragsdale was born during the Great Depression on November 3rd, 1932 in Louisville, KY to Frank and Loretto Metcalfe Russell. Frank and Loretto had nine children and lived in the Irish Hill neighborhood during the Great Depression. Mrs. Ragsdale went straight to work at what is now known as Hilliard Lyons after graduating from Mercy Academy. She rose through the ranks at Hilliard to become the first female vice-president in the firm. In 2019, in order to give back to Mercy Academy for their educational role in helping her receive the job offer that started her career, Mrs. Ragsdale established the Mary Russell Ragsdale Scholarship at Mercy.
Siblings who predeceased Mrs. Ragsdale are James Francis Russell, William Michael Russell, Genevieve Russell Sawdey, Robert Evans Russell, and Donald Raymond Russell. She leaves behind her siblings Joseph F. Russell, Rita Russell Grinstead, and Thomas L. Russell. Mr. and Mrs. Ragsdale had no children together.
Mrs. Ragsdale is known to her nieces and nephews as Aunt Norma, and she has always been a wonderful aunt to all of us. We all loved and continue to love her dearly.
Flowers can be sent to Pearson's or in lieu of flowers donations can be made to
