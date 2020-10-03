Norma Schmid
Louisville - Norma Schmid, 82, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John B. Schmid, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Susan Newman (John), Kenny Schmid (Lisa), Mike Schmid, Bob Schmid (Debra), Tony Schmid (Carla), and Terri Thomas (Bill); 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Wednesday at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4005 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm Tuesday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd.
Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mary Queen of Peace Church or to Mass of the Air.
