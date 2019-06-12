Norma Sue Thompson Sharp



Louisville - Norma Sue Thompson Sharp, 83, of Louisville, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6:55 AM. She was born on September 16, 1935 in Obion County, Fulton, Tennessee and moved to Louisville in the early 1940's. She attended old Margaret Merker Elementary School, Barret Junior High, and graduated from Ahrens Trade High School in 1953.



Norma worked in retail sales as a secretary-bookkeeper at the old Watch Shop Jewelers, Romar-Gleeson, and finally, at Sam P. Stiles Business Forms.



She preceded in death by her dear husband of more than 50 years, Everett Sharp, Jr.; son, Randall Sharp; two infant daughters, Cynthia and Amy; parents, Thelma Thompson of Louisville and Cletus Thompson; brother, Bobby Thompson; nephews, Mike and David; brother-in-law, Claude; and sister-in-law, Barbara.



She leaves to her memory her daughter, Donna Blevins (Dan); grandchildren, Randall Thomas (Lauren) and Bethany Jessie (Luke); stepchildren, David Sharp (Kathy) and Sandra Haley (Michael); step-grandchildren, Nathan Sharp (Christine), Adam Sharp, Cerys Morgan (John), Brooke Lehrman (Paul), Laura Lane (David), Kristi Henson, and Amy Bott. Great-Grandchildren are Easton and Lucas Thomas, Audrey Jessie, Jared, Aiden, Olivia, Logan and Leah Sharp, Alexander, Alora and Ethan Lehrman and Adriana, Sophia and Lukas Lane.



Also surviving are sister, Iris Underwood who stood by her and E.T. during their illnesses in declining years and three special nieces who must be mentioned because of their kindness and devotion. They are Teresa, Debbie, and Barbie. Thank you, to wonderful neighbors who were helpful in so many ways, including bringing food to them, running errands, helping in emergencies and much more.



Norma's choices for expression of sympathy are the Crusade for Children or Hospice of Louisville.



Visiation for Norma Sue Thompson Sharp will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, on Thursday, June 13 from 2-8 PM. Services will be at the Funeral Home at 11 AM on Friday, June 14. Burial will follow the service at Resthaven Cemetery. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary