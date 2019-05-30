Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Norma Taylor Obituary
Norma Taylor

Louisville - Norma K. Taylor, 86, passed peacefully at her home, Monday, May 27, 2019. Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph M. Mattingly and James T. Taylor; and grandson, Randy W. King. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie King (Bobby), Kathy Green (Bill), Philip Mattingly (Paula), Barry Mattingly (Terry); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10am at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation Friday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. The family requests memorial donations in Norma's name to be directed to Hosparus of Louisville or Mercy Academy. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with her family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019
