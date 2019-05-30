|
Norma Taylor
Louisville - Norma K. Taylor, 86, passed peacefully at her home, Monday, May 27, 2019. Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph M. Mattingly and James T. Taylor; and grandson, Randy W. King. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie King (Bobby), Kathy Green (Bill), Philip Mattingly (Paula), Barry Mattingly (Terry); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10am at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation Friday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. The family requests memorial donations in Norma's name to be directed to Hosparus of Louisville or Mercy Academy. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with her family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019