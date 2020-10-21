1/1
Norman "Joe" Bergman
1942 - 2020
Norman "Joe" Bergman

Louisville - 78, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on January 31, 1942 to Norman and Thelma Bergman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Wayne.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory his loving and special wife of 35 years, Janet Hennessey Bergman; daughter, Leslie Clark; son-in-law, Michael Clark; step-son, David Goins (Jenn); step-daughter, Kim Philpot (Alan); brother, William Bergman (Donna); mother-in-law, Ethel Hennessey; grandchildren, Josh, Lindsay, Justin, Julian, Katie, Jessica, Kadie, Joshua, Christine, Malaya, Adriana, and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sawyer, Kate, Destiny, Mason, Noah, and his special fishing buddy Camden; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He collected arrowheads and was an avid fisherman and turkey hunter. Joe was a talented writer, musician, and singer, and performed with the Trendells. He was a wonderful husband and friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Democratic National Committee or to Kosair Charities.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
