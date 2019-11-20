|
|
Norman Brown
Madison - Norman Brown, age 94, of Madison served in the US Amry during World War II, had worked as a technician with WHAS in Louisville from 1963-1987 and for ten years with Wave 3. He died Tuesday, in in Madison, Indiana. Survivors: wife of 65 years, JoAnn Kaninenberg Brown; son, Gary Brown (Brenda), 3-granddaughters, 5-great grandchildren; & brother, Robert Brown. Funeral: Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m., Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Indiana. Visitation: Thursday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. & Friday after 10 a.m. at the Funeral Centre, Interment with military honors at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy: Jefferson County Animal Shelter. Online condolence, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019