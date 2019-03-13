|
|
Norman Fred Hirsch
Louisville - Hirsch, Norman Fred,
91, of Louisville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, the KY Pioneer & Power Association—Gas Engines, Hoosier Knobs Car Club, Sunset Masonic Lodge #915, was a member and Past President of the Falls City Model A Club and was a DuPont Manual High School Alumni.
He worked in the drafting and design department for GE, Fawcett Printing, Tube Turns and Norton Hospital from where he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand Hirsch and Juliana Von Gries Hirsch; and great grandson Tyler Joe Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Jean White Hirsch; daughter, Cathy Robinson (Larry); sons, Paul Hirsch (Shari) and John Hirsch (Peggy); grandchildren, Heather Ervine (Eric), Joe Robinson, Matthew Robinson (Kelly), Rebecca Kueber (Chris), John Hirsch and Patrick Hirsch; and great-grandchildren, Emii, Makaylee, Payton, Emma, Isaac, Wyatt, Lilly, Henry and Evelyn who is due August 2019.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with his memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fourth Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019