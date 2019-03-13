Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Norman Hirsch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
3016 Preston Hwy
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Fred Hirsch


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman Fred Hirsch Obituary
Norman Fred Hirsch

Louisville - Hirsch, Norman Fred,

91, of Louisville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, the KY Pioneer & Power Association—Gas Engines, Hoosier Knobs Car Club, Sunset Masonic Lodge #915, was a member and Past President of the Falls City Model A Club and was a DuPont Manual High School Alumni.

He worked in the drafting and design department for GE, Fawcett Printing, Tube Turns and Norton Hospital from where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand Hirsch and Juliana Von Gries Hirsch; and great grandson Tyler Joe Robinson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Jean White Hirsch; daughter, Cathy Robinson (Larry); sons, Paul Hirsch (Shari) and John Hirsch (Peggy); grandchildren, Heather Ervine (Eric), Joe Robinson, Matthew Robinson (Kelly), Rebecca Kueber (Chris), John Hirsch and Patrick Hirsch; and great-grandchildren, Emii, Makaylee, Payton, Emma, Isaac, Wyatt, Lilly, Henry and Evelyn who is due August 2019.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with his memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Fourth Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now