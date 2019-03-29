Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Rd
Norman Glen Culbertson Obituary
Norman Glen Culbertson

Louisville, KY - Norman Glen Culbertson, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was born on August 13, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to Burwell and Annetta (King Overstreet) Culbertson. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Deborah Culbertson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra Ann Culbertson, three sons, Kenneth Culbertson, Mark (Leann) Culbertson, Zachary Culbertson, four daughters, Lisa (Rob) Simmons, Stephanie (Dan) French, Jessica (Futoshi) Okabe, Melissa Culbertson, eight grandchildren, Tessa Culbertson, Seth Culbertson, Lucas Simmons, Jacob Simmons, Alexandra French, Andrew French, Aoi Okabe, Sakura Okabe, and sister, Edna (Danny) Hill.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist, (4614 Brownsboro Rd). Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Contributions in Norman's memory can be made to .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
