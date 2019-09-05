|
Norman H. Colgate
Louisville - Norman H. Colgate 86, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away August 31, 2019 at Nazareth Home. Norman was a graduate of Louisville Male high school. He was a loving husband, wonderful Dad, Grandad, Great-grandad and loyal friend. Norman was an honorable man of great love, compassion and generosity and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. Norman worked as a business agent for the Teamsters union and retired from Falls City Brewing Co. He loved to bowl and never forgot a date or a number. He was a member of Ascension Catholic Church and a life member of the Elks USA. He was the son of the late Norwood Harrison and Annie Whitehouse Colgate. Survivors include his wife, Bettie Ann Hayden; a daughter, Susan Wilson (Ray) of Louisville, a son Edward H Colgate (Stanette Marie) of Browns Point, WA; 2 grandaughters Lori Fox (Cristal) and Michelle Burkhead (Ryan) of Louisville; 4 great-grandchildren Dexter and Lorena Fox and Jayden and Declan Burkhead.and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019