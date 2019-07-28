|
Norman Jerome "Jerry" Gramig, Sr.
Louisville - Norman Jerome "Jerry" Gramig, Sr., age 82, of Louisville, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, with his loving family in Florida all around him when he left this earth.
He was a graduate of both St. Xavier High School where he was a State Champion Diver, and later, a Bellarmine Alumnus. Over the years, he served both schools on various Boards and Fundraising efforts. In the late 50's, he opened the First Cardiopulmonary Laboratory in Louisville, at Jewish Hospital with Dr. David, as the Cardiologist's assistant. As an entrepreneur, he later opened Pulmonary Treatment Facilities in the areas of Eastern KY and West VA to serve the black lung community. The venture was highly successful and served a patient population in dire need. He was past president of the Louisville ; he served on the local YMCA Board; and was a Registered Home Builder in this city for 50+ years. Later, he owned a small hospital in Louisiana and maintained medical clinics in Florida. He was also elected and served as Commissioner of the City of Blue Ridge Manor. He was an Eagle Scout and an active Scouter for many years camping with his grandson Jerry. He was Chief of the Cherokee Nation, parent lead for over 100 kids in the YMCA Indian Guides Program with his son. He was the former organist at St. Pius X and a 50's dance band keyboard man in Louisville, and often recalled his time in the band and his big, red convertible. He spoke a second language, German, from the home of his Grandparents and had a passion for the Gramig Family History research project that he shared with his son until his last day. He was a licensed single engine pilot for a time. He knew the constellations fully and shared this love with his grandson. He was tickled watching squirrels and birds and could describe most any bird sound. He loved family gatherings and he lunched with his brothers monthly. Their epic gatherings are why the rest of us are limited to four hours of sampling at the Chinese buffet. He died leaving a large accumulation of trophies from Rose Bowl Lanes behind. He Loved Louisville as much as any man could and was a life-long Kentucky Colonel. During his life, he embraced the world around him fully and with great gusto. He was a self-made man and never met a stranger. He was a decent, kind and giving man who was truly loved by many.
He is survived by his son Jerry Gramig, Jr., his wife Lavina, and their children Jerry III (Kelsey), Amanda, and Elizabeth "Ellie". His brother John L. "Jack" Gramig (Raietta), and his sister Jill Gramig, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joy, and his parents, William J. and Leila Gramig; his brother William J. Gramig, Jr; and sister, Doris Jean Thompson
Funeral Services will be held at John Paul II Catholic Church of Louisville, Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Visitation at 9 A.M., Mass at 10 A.M., with a Fellowship Lunch to follow.
In the lieu of flowers, both Jerry Sr. and Jr. began a journey back in time to locate the family past and roots. The Filson Historical Society was instrumental in this effort as the keepers of Louisville history since 1884. As the organization survives through donations and membership, the family asks that you call the Filson Historical Club at (502) 635-5083, and join in Jerry Gramig Sr's name. Then take a child there to spark an interest in history, imagine again, and have the fun that a couple of Gramig Family researchers enjoyed in recent years in that important place. A place where history becomes alive again. Thank You.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019