Norman L. Morgan Sr.
Norman L. Morgan, Sr.

Louisville - Norman L. Morgan, Sr., 84, of Louisville passed away May 23, 2020. He was an independent contractor for 20 years and retired from Sysco Food Services. He was also in the National Guard during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Faye Morgan; his wife of 60 years, Dixie Dean; and brothers, Everett and Damond Morgan. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Norman Jr. (Pat), Nathan (Barbara), Nevina Harrell, Nordean Smith, Nanette Mosser (Gerry); a brother, Earl Morgan (Marsha); 11 grandchildren, April, Kristi, Nathan Jr., Peter, Lindsey, Andrew, Ethan, Alexandria, Allison, Emily, and Faith; and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral service for Mr. Morgan will be held at Noon on Thursday at Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with private burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-8 pm with a limit of 38 people at any given time, and 48 people for the funeral service.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
