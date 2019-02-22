Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Norman Lee Gagel

Norman Lee Gagel

Louisville - GAGEL, Norman Lee, 88, passed away February 20, 2019 at his residence.

Norman grew up on Gagel's Truck Farm on Dixie Highway where Holy Cross High School sits today. He was the owner/operator of Jiffy's Depot, Ride and Glide Skateboard Park, and Batt-n-Putt on Dixie Highway. He was a former member for 40 years of Chapel Hill United Church of Christ. Norman was a Kentucky State cross country champion for Valley High School 1948-49 and a played basketball for them as well. He was a member of the University of Louisville Cross Country team. He was an avid runner of many marathons in the Louisville area. Norman won the Kentucky Derby Festival Hole in One Contest in 1992. With Jiffy Club, he won the National Softball Championship. He loved horseshoes, golf, rabbit hunting, and bowling and loved to compete in many sports.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Carrie Gagel; and brothers and sisters.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris (Ritchie) Gagel; children, David Gagel and Donna Steinbock (Jim); and grandson, Jason.

Visitation will be Saturday 12pm-7pm and Sunday 12pm-3pm at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral Service 3pm Sunday at the funeral home, with cremation to follow.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
