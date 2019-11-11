|
|
Norman Martin Zimmerman
Jeffersonville - Norman Martin Zimmerman - 87 passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Norman was born in Ridge Farm, IL on April 20th, 1932 to the late Walker and Lillian Zimmerman.
After being raised in a log cabin in Marysville, IN he went on to graduate from New Washington High School in 1950, serving as class president and earning the honor of Class Valedictorian.
After graduation he worked for Public Service Indiana before being drafted in 1952 into the Army, stationed at Fort Bliss, TX, where he attained the rank of Sargent as instructor of 90mm anti-aircraft weaponry. While there he returned on leave to marry his wife Johann Keenan, of Scottsburg, IN on April 1, 1953.
Upon his discharge he enrolled at Indiana University Southeast and later graduated in 1960 from the University of Louisville with a B.S. in Business. He continued work at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant for 37 years under such contractors as Goodyear, E.I. Dupont, Olin Mathieson and I.C.I Limited.
He worked his way up the ranks at the power plant and through much hard work and dedication, ended his distinguished career there as Director of Operations. As the plant was preparing for closure he fought and secured the extension of pension benefits to many employees who the corporation otherwise would have denied, an act of which he was proud to have championed. He retired in 1993 and he and his wife wintered in Clearwater, FL.
Norman is survived by his wife of 66 years Johann (Keenan), son Drew Zimmerman (Rhonda), brother William Zimmerman (LaVerne), niece, nephews, great nephews.
He was a loving and devoted husband, the best teacher and friend a son could ever wish for, and an honest and decent man; Love you Dad! He was a member of the Marysville Christian Church and served on multiple boards, committees and associations throughout his adulthood.
A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a latter date to be determined.
