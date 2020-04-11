|
Norman R. Anderson
1938 - 2020
Norman R. Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas after an extended illness. He was born July 9, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Paul and Bonnie Metcalf Anderson. Norman grew up in Russell Springs, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky.
Norman graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1956. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served for four years where he was assigned aboard the heavy cruiser USS Los Angeles in the Far East. Norman was later a member of the Naval Reserve for many years and very proud of his service to our country. In August 1959, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Betty Settles Anderson, and they were married for more than 60 years.
In September 1961 he joined the Louisville Police Department and retired as a sergeant in January 1996. During that time, he also was a trooper with the Kentucky State Police for one year. After retiring from the Louisville Police Department, Norman worked for several smaller police departments in the Louisville area. When he fully retired from law enforcement, he had nearly 50 years in the profession. During his career, he worked off duty security at many banks, pharmacies and merchants. Norman and his wife, Betty, operated a security business for several years. His children often noted that no one ever worked harder or more often than their father to support his family and ensure they had a nice life. He sacrificed greatly for them and would give someone his last dollar if they needed it.
Norman was an avid reader, especially enjoying Zane Grey novels, and loved travel. For more than 15 years, he took the family every summer on an annual car trip to visit relatives in California. Norman spent the preceding year researching the trip and planning fun and educational stops along the way. These travels created a lifetime of treasured memories for the family. He was also an accomplished guitarist and lover of country music. The son of a carpenter, he was very skilled at wood working. After buying property in Austin in the early 1990s, Norman realized his dream of moving to Texas in 2015 where he resided until his death.
Norman is survived by his wife, Betty Settles Anderson; three sons, Michael Eric (Laurie) of Houston, Texas, Todd (Kim) of Lanesville, Indiana, and Christopher (Lee) of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Tedder, Lauren (Patrick) Flynn, Hanna, Emily, Isabella, Christopher, Austin and Hailey; and one great-grandchild, Brenley Tedder.
Those wishing to honor Norman may make a donation in his name to their favorite charity. In light of the current health situation, a celebration of his life will be held in the future when circumstances permit.
"I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020