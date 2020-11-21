Norman Ward



Louisville, KY - Norman Ward, Louisville, Ky. passed November 18, 2020 at 85 yrs. old



He was born in Westerly, RI to parents John and Anna Ward. He was predeceased by Dorothy Rewick (sister) and John Jr., William, James, Richard, Robert (brothers) and Ryan Trick (grandson). He is survived by Barbara (wife), Norman and Steven Ward (sons), Bill Johnson and Sharon Mercke (stepchildren). His Grandchildren are Tyler and Heather Trick and Wesley and Megan Johnson.



Norman had a long career with General Dynamics Electric Boat. He loved to go sailing and became an avid golfer in his retirement. He was a member of Watkins Methodist Church. His devout faith was shown in his character and generosity to others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store