Louisville - Norvin Louis Cardwell, Jr., 81, Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019.



Norvin was born to the late Norvin and Francis Cardwell in Louisville. He attended St. Aloysius grade school and then went on to Flaget High School. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959 in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a union sheet metal worker, Local 110, and taught at their apprenticeship program. Lately, Norvin enjoyed sitting on his front porch and saying hello to the passersby and giving their dogs a treat.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dennis Cardwell.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joyce Ann; his daughter, Cheri Cardwell; daughter, Laura Tye (Bret) and their children, Jeanne-Anne and Andrew; daughter, Teri O'Day (Tom) and their children, Tricia and TJ; daughter, Jeni Ballard (Jerry) and their son Webb; step-son, Bill Snow and his daughter, Katy; his brothers, Michael (Fay) and Robert (Carmen) Cardwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Norvin bequeathed his body to the University of Louisville Medical School. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 23 at 2 pm at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road. A memorial visitation will be held from 12-2 pm before the service.



