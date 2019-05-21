|
|
Nova Jo Hensley
Louisville - passed away May 19, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1932 in Barren County, Ky to the late Harvey and Toopsie Boston Vaughan. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Kim Shields and eleven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving children, Lee Hensley, Lois Windhorst, Sandee Kirk Beard (Shawn), Cathy Samuels, Michele Greenwell, Melanie Moore (Danny); a sister, Eugenia Vaughn (John); grandchildren, Hollie Ruwe, Bobbie Anne Evans, Tiffanie Windhorst, Trey Windhorst, Ellie Windhorst, John Holbrooks, Kyle Holbrooks, Alyx Kirk, Skylar Ingram, Louis Samuels, Emily Samuels, Cristin Chester, Tyler Greenwell; great grandchildren, Conner Ruwe, Collen Ruwe, Caitlen Ruwe, Carsen Ruwe, Riley Anne Evans, Will Evans, Antonio Aponte, Ariana Aponte, Braxtyn Howard, Piper Windhorst, Ollivia Windhorst, Cayden Freeman, Hensley Freeman, Nova Holbrooks, Ava Marlowe, Thatcher Evers, Annalyn Samuels, Isla Chester, and Kendal Chester; and numerous foster children.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019