Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Buechel Park Baptist Church
2403 Hikes Ln
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Buechel Park Baptist Church
2403 Hikes Ln
Novella Sharp Pyles


1922 - 2019
Novella Sharp Pyles Obituary
Novella Sharp Pyles

Louisville - Novella was born December 24, 1922 in Big Spring, (Breckinridge County) KY. She was the daughter of Juliet Richardson Sharp and Willie Goebel Sharp. She leaves behind three grown children, Terry Lynn Pyles, William Kenneth (Sharon Greene) and Gary Reid (Susan Garnes); and granddaughter, Devon Greer Pyles of Brooklyn, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Howard Pyles; her son, Howard Wayne Pyles; and her grandson, Adam Ryan Pyles.

Novella passed away early on May 7, 2019 at age 96 in Louisville, KY, after a brief illness, at the Palliative Care Unit of Baptist Health. At the age of seven she moved to Louisville with her parents, where she experienced the Great Flood of 1937, when the Ohio River came up to their second floor apartment on Hill Street. She graduated in 1940 from Louisville Girls High School, attended Spencerian Business School, and graduated from Bryant-Stratton Business College. She married Howard during WWII. Novella was an organizing member of the Corn Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid bridge player, who enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She has been an active member of Buechel Park Baptist Church since 1958.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at 1:30pm, at Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Ln, with a committal service to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00pm until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the KY Humane Society or Buechel Park Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may also be made to NSDAR in Novella's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019
