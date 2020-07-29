1/1
Nylene Walker
1948 - 2020

Nylene Walker

Louisville - Nylene Cheryl Walker, 72 of Louisville Ky passed away July 18, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital, Louisville, KY.

She was Born January 12, 1948 in Princeton, Missouri to Frank Wilson and Ruby Maleese (Grove) Rutledge. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1966, received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1970 from Northeast Missouri State College (now Truman State University). In 1978 she received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Louisville, Louisville, Ky. She was a teacher for Jefferson Country Public Schools in Louisville, Ky for 31 years.

She married Larry Wayne Walker on November 21, 1971. He proceeded her in death on July 12, 2020. They lived in Louisville, Ky their entire married life

Nylene loved to create whether it be sewing, quilting or crafts of any type. A number one Cardinal fan for the U of L.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother Keith Rutledge, a sister in law Mary Rutledge and brother in laws Steve Walker and Ronald Corder. Survived by one sister Norene Corder, a sister in law Betty (LeRoy) Moore and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside services will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery in Ellery IL.

In lieu of flower memorials to the Bethel Cemetery are preferred.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left for the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home of Albion is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
241 W Main
Albion, IL 62806
6184452222
