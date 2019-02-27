|
Oak F. Perdue
Louisville - Perdue, Oak F. of Louisville passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home just a few days shy of his 90th birthday.
Born in Louisville Oak was retired from the United States Post Office, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, past Treasurer for the N.A.L.C. branch 14, and was an Army Veteran during the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jane Feldkamp Perdue.
Left to cherish his memory are his children David Perdue (Sherry), Donna Steen (Bob), Nancy Perry (Jack), Jim Perdue (Sherry), Angela Hoerter (Chris), and John Perdue (Karey); 14 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be 10 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church 1826 Edenside Ave. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019