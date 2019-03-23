|
Oakle 'Pete' Petrey
Louisville - Oakle "Pete" Petrey, 86, passed away peacefully at home March 19, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife and family. He was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Eskell and Minnie Petrey on October 12, 1932. Pete graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1949 and entered the University of Kentucky at age 16. While at UK he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and met the love of his life, Mary Ann Miley. They were married on February 20, 1954. Soon after, Pete went on to serve his country in the US Army for two years and then settled in their home in Louisville, Kentucky. Pete was a remarkable person with a variety of interests and hobbies. He enjoyed playing tennis and pickle ball and was an avid sports fan who loved his University of Kentucky Wildcats. Pete was a talented world-class bridge player, an amateur photographer and expert calligrapher. He was also a man of faith and an active member of Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church and later Saint Bernadette Catholic Church. It was at Mother of Good Counsel that he coached the boys football team who won the parish's first Toy Bowl in 1970. In his professional life, he worked for American Air Filter for more than 30 years before becoming Vice President of Phoenix Process Equipment at the age of 57, and later retiring at 72. More than anything else, Pete's greatest source of pride was his beloved wife and the family they created. He and Mary Ann had just celebrated 65 wonderful years together. His dedication to his work, faith and family was a trait that was admired by all. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eskell and Minnie, his brothers Stanley and Owen, his sister Eva "Polly" Pate and brother-in-law Roger Pate. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his children, Steve Petrey (Jacquie), Vickie Pennington (Andy), Mitzi Jackson (David), Tony Petrey (Danyell), his grand children, Trent (Katie), Chelsea (Tyler), Cassie, Whitney, Marissa (Beau), Emily, Mary Kate (Todd), Adam, Matthew, Luke, Olivia, Patrick (April), Jacob, Miracle, his great-grandchildren, Leyton, Ty, Collins, Ophelia, Rhodes, Reese and his siblings Dallas (Carolyn), Allen (Lena), Barbara, Sara, Brenda (Donnie), and sister-in-law Marty (Ronnie). Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd at Ratterman Funeral Home East from 3:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral will be held at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church on March 23rd at 10:00am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Pete's name can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019