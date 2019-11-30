|
|
Odell Keown
Mt. Washington - 73, started his journey in 1946 and passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Over the past 73 years he has touched many lives and was an incredible committed husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly served in the Navy and was a member of the Boilermakers Local 40 International Brotherhood for 52 years.
His passion was his wife, kids, grandchildren, and his garden. He spent countless hours giving his love and affection to influence many lives near and afar. He never crossed paths with a plant or flower he couldn't grow.
Preceded in death by his parents Clifton H. Keown and Mary B. Keown, and two brothers, JC Keown and Billy Keown.
Odell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Hall Keown and his brother, Bob "Hillary" (Nancy) Keown. His fantastic life will forever be remembered and cherished in the lives of his three children: Teresa Stewart, Dawn (Kelly) Brewer and Greg (Monya) Keown, and eight grandchildren: Morgan Brewer, Madison Brewer, Jay Stewart, Conner Keown, Keegan Brewer, Carson Keown, Kylee Keown, and Mikey Stewart.
A Celebration of Life will be 1PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation for Odell will be 1-8PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019