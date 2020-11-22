1/1
Officer Martez "Tez" Hughes
Officer Martez "Tez" Hughes

Louisville - Officer Martez "Tez" Hughes, 49, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Martez was born and raised in Louisville and served with the Louisville Metro Police Department since 2009. With LMPD, Officer Hughes served in the 6th Division and was on the Special Response Team. He was a member of the River City FOP Lodge 614. He enjoyed being on the tennis courts and was a member of the Louisville Tennis Association. He and his family attended Southeast Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Hughes.

Carrying on Martez's legacy are his sweetheart and love of his life, Sherry Hughes; daughter Isabella Hughes; mother, Mary Hughes; and sister, Pamela Anderson (Walter).

A drive-through visitation will be from 2-6 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Drive-in services for Martez will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blakenbaker Parkway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in the Hughes Family's Name at saferlouisville.org/donate-now.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
NOV
25
Service
01:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church
