Oleva Fay Wiseman
Louisville - Oleva Fay Wiseman, 87, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Wiseman; She is survived by her Daughters, Connie Embry (David) and Debbie Floyd (Darrell); Son, Bobby Wiseman; Brother, Van Rainey; 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020