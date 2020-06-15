Olin Dossey
Louisville - Olin Dossey, age 85 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Olin was born April 8, 1935 in Louisville to the late Otis and Marie Underwood Dossey. He graduated from DuPont Manual High School in December of 1952. Olin had a 45 year career with General Electric as a design engineer. He enjoyed family gatherings, discussing sports and politics and had a wicked sense of humor. He could fix virtually anything that was broken and loved the challenge of repair work. Besides his parents, Olin was preceded in death by his brother, Gene.
Olin is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sue; son, Dwight; step-sons, Christopher and Kirk McIver (Mary Jo); 3 granddaughters, Amanda, Kayleigh and Brennan along with many nieces and great-nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 10 am to 12 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 with a celebration of Olin's life at noon. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.