Olive "Janet" Lowe



Louisville - 84, passed away Saturday, June 27 at Anthology of Louisville.



She was a lifelong accountant, working for Stephens & Lawson, American Life and The Bottom Line. She loved to spend time at home either working in her garden, attending to her loving dogs, or spending time with her friends and family.



Preceding Janet in death are her parents, her loving husband of 48 years, Robert; her son, Larry W. Jones; and her daughter, Carolynn J. Jones.



Left to cherish the memory of Janet is her Godson, Joshua Tankovits; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her son-in-law, Steven W. Eswine.



A celebration of life service will be held at noon, on Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr., with inurnment following at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service Thursday at Rattermans.









