Olive (Lewis) Mackey
Louisville - 92, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was a graduate of Hampton University and retired School Teacher with JCPS. She was member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, The Moles, and Christ The King Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Reginald Mackey and daughter Kimberly Mackey. Olive is survived by her loving family; children, Kip, Kristopher, and Kara Mackey; grandchildren, LaCosta Moore (John), Kaema, and Adonia Mackey; and great-grandchildren; Edward and Mackenzie Moore. Funeral services will be private with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.