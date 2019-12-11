Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center
324 E. Broadway
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center
324 E. Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Vashti Sutherland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Vashti Sutherland Obituary
Olivia Vashti Sutherland

Louisville - Sutherland, Olivia Vashti, 75, of Louisville died Friday December 6, 2019 at Norton Hospital. She was a native of Cumberland County, NC, a retired bank teller for J. P. Morgan Chase Bank, a Kentucky Colonial and a member of the Epicurean Club.

She is survived by a her son Michael L. Sutherland (Victoria); three grandchildren Kendra Dae Sutherland; Chillis Wesley Sutherland and Michael "Mont" Sutherland II; three sisters Vinceredus McNair-Buford; Elvidge McNair-Thames and Selma Veonice McNair-Cannady (John); two brothers Timothy McNair (Ophelia) and Hector Junior McNair (Brenda).

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday 13, 2019 at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center 324 E. Broadway. Burial will be in Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Life Center.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -