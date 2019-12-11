|
Olivia Vashti Sutherland
Louisville - Sutherland, Olivia Vashti, 75, of Louisville died Friday December 6, 2019 at Norton Hospital. She was a native of Cumberland County, NC, a retired bank teller for J. P. Morgan Chase Bank, a Kentucky Colonial and a member of the Epicurean Club.
She is survived by a her son Michael L. Sutherland (Victoria); three grandchildren Kendra Dae Sutherland; Chillis Wesley Sutherland and Michael "Mont" Sutherland II; three sisters Vinceredus McNair-Buford; Elvidge McNair-Thames and Selma Veonice McNair-Cannady (John); two brothers Timothy McNair (Ophelia) and Hector Junior McNair (Brenda).
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday 13, 2019 at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center 324 E. Broadway. Burial will be in Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Life Center.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019