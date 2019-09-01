|
Ollie James Rickert
Elizabeth - Ollie James Rickert, 87, loving husband, father and PaPa, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Ollie was the former owner of Electric Service Center and had a career that spanned 38 years as a master electrician. Before moving to southern Indiana, Ollie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Butchertown, where he served as the baseball coach.
He was born on May 22, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ollie and Josephine (Hornung) Rickert. Ollie was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Rickert, and sister, Mary Jane Motsch.
Ollie is survived by his wife of over 61 years, JoAnn (Bayens) Rickert; sons, James Rickert (Ruth), Michael Rickert (Holly); daughters, Theresa Close (Joe), Judy Heare (Mike), Lea Ann Close (Jeff); brother-in-law, Bill Motsch; ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church (7780 Buena Vista Road SE, Elizabeth, IN 47117) with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in Ollie's memory may be made to Hosparus - the Community Hospice of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019