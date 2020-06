Or Copy this URL to Share

Ollie Mae Holt Sykes



Ollie Mae Holt Sykes, 86, died Monday at her home.



Survivors her husband Sylvester; children Jeffrey, James, Joyce, Anthony, Darlene, Sylvester, Jr., Mark, Shell; siblings Henry, Grady, Geneva and Bobbie Jean; 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren.



Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









