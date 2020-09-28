Ollie W. DorrisLouisville - Ollie W. Dorris, 100, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Jefferson Manor in Louisville.Ollie was an avid UK basketball fan, who watched every game. She was a joy to all who knew her and a blessing to her family. Ollie was a member of Highview Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Tele-Bible Study class.Ollie was born in Glasgow, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband Jewell Dorris, parents, Earl and Blanche Magers, and brothers Stanley and Fred William Magers.Left to cherish her memory are nephew Jeffrey Magers and his wife Pamela, who were her caretakers, nephew Todd Magers (Laura), great-nephew Brad Magers, great-nieces Annaliese and Aubrianna Magers, and nieces Gayle DeGraf (Wayne) and Peggy Bird.Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. For those who cannot attend services, they will be live streamed on the Evergreen Funeral Home & Evergreen Cemetery Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Highview Baptist Church Tele-Bible ministry.Evergreen Funeral Home - Louisville, Kentucky - entrusted with arrangements.