Olyne Golston



Louisville - 87, passed away November 17, 2020.



Survivors include her children; Lonnie Jr., Gwendolyn and Darryl (Pamela), 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation; 12-2 pm Tuesday at G. C. Williams with funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.









