Omellia Lee "Midge" MooreLouisville - 78 passed away peacefully at Hillcreek Rehabilitation & Care Facility on Friday, November 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1941 to Janoris and Geneva Spencer Moore in Shelbyville, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Walter Evans Jr. "Little Man" and Keith Evans; brother Michael Moore and sister, Helen Moore.Midge attended Central High School and retired from GE Appliances in 2004. She was an active member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church until her health began to fail her.She is survived by her siblings, Janora "Mae" Mobley (Marvin), Donzella "Titta" Moore, Lloyd "Butch" Moore (Tracey), Mildred "Monie" Carter (Odell) and Eugenia "Gina" Davis (Marvin).Visitation: 11am-1pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral service will be private.