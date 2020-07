Or Copy this URL to Share

Omer Edward Finn



Hodgenville - Omer Edward Finn, 95, of Hodgenville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing & Rehab.



Visitation will be Thursday July 30, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. and will continue Friday after 8:30 at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel until time of service,at 11:00 a.m. burial will follow at South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with full military rights.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store