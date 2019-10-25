|
Oneida "Nita" Getman
Louisville - Oneita "Nita" Getman, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Masonic Home.
She was born July 27, 1921 in Adrian, Missouri. Nita received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri in Columbia and a Master of Arts from the University of Louisville. After two years of college, at the age of 19, she began teaching in a one room country schoolhouse with eight grades, and later taught at the high school level. Nita considered being a caring wife and a mother to her three children the most important things in her life.
Volunteer activities included many related to church, serving as a deacon and librarian, teaching church school at the high school and adult levels, and directing Vacation Church School. Since she was an avid reader, another favorite activity was volunteering at the Eline Public Library in St. Matthews. She also enjoyed playing bridge, tennis and traveling with her husband, and was especially fond of staying at Elderhostels both in the United States and abroad.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Sue), Laurie, and Ken (Dawn); her grandchildren, Sara, Daniel and Anna and one great-grandchild, Willow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 pm. She was laid to rest along side of her husband at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may go to the Oneita & Clarence Getman Scholarship Fund at the University of Louisville or to Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019