Oneita Getman
Louisville - Oneita "Nita" Getman, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Masonic Homes.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Sue), Laurie, and Ken (Dawn); her grandchildren, Sara, Daniel and Anna and one great-grandchild, Willow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 pm. She was laid to rest alongside of her husband at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may go to the Oneita & Clarence Getman Scholarship Fund at the University of Louisville or to Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019