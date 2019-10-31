Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY

Oneita Getman


1921 - 2019
Oneita Getman Obituary
Oneita Getman

Louisville - Oneita "Nita" Getman, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Masonic Homes.

She is survived by her children, Tom (Sue), Laurie, and Ken (Dawn); her grandchildren, Sara, Daniel and Anna and one great-grandchild, Willow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 pm. She was laid to rest alongside of her husband at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may go to the Oneita & Clarence Getman Scholarship Fund at the University of Louisville or to Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
