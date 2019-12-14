Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Duncan Memorial Chapel
Shelbyville - Onna Kay Maynor (Miller), 70, went to be with the lord on December 13th, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Doug Maynor and her parents Anna and Jacob Miller. She is survived by two children: Tonna Brooks (Jeff) and Al Thomas (Susie), her stepson, Zach Maynor, four grandchildren; Cameron and Austin Thomas, Keaton and Hunter Brooks, Four siblings; Sandy Binner, Jenna Copple, Jake Miller, Lady Hays and many nieces and nephews. A Graduate of Butler High School in 1968, she worked for Phillip Morris for 30 years and JCPenney's for 10 yrs. Kay enjoyed many friends, animals and hobbies. Visitation will be at Stoess Funeral Home, Tuesday December 17th from 3-8PM. A Funeral Service will be a Duncan Memorial Chapel, Wednesday, December 18th at 11AM
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
