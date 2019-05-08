Services
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Onnie Virginia Mae McClain

Corydon, IN - 82, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, Ben Frank McClain, Son, Frank McClain, and her Parents, Owen and Pearl Redmon.

Virginia is survived by her Daughter, Kathy (Louis) Wilcox, Sisters, Josephine Chesser and Coraphine Rogers, Brother, Leon (Elaine) Redmon, and a host of other family members.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Saturday with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
