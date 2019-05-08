|
|
Onnie Virginia Mae McClain
Corydon, IN - 82, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Ben Frank McClain, Son, Frank McClain, and her Parents, Owen and Pearl Redmon.
Virginia is survived by her Daughter, Kathy (Louis) Wilcox, Sisters, Josephine Chesser and Coraphine Rogers, Brother, Leon (Elaine) Redmon, and a host of other family members.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Saturday with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019