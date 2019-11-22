Services
Opal Bersagel Fedde Obituary
Opal Bersagel Fedde

Louisville - Opal Bersagel Fedde, 94 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on November 21, 2019.

Born in Fowler, Colorado and a graduate of Augustana University in 1947, Opal was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Paul A. Fedde. She is survived by her three children, Carl Fedde, Janet Hagerty and Kristine Lyons as well as five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Forum at Brookside in Louisville at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25th. At a later date, Opal's ashes will be laid to rest with her husband and family in Fowler, Colorado.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the () or Augustana University, Office of Advancement, 2001 South Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
