Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Christine Knopp Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Christine Knopp Brown Obituary
Opal Christine Knopp Brown

Louisville - age 95, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1924 to the late Herbert and Flora Knopp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Floyd Mitchell Brooks; three brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Davis (Woodie), Ronald Carman (Connie), and Sandra Cunningham (George); one brother, Joe Knopp (Laura); two sisters, Gloria Latham (J.B.), and Darlene Maraman (Barney); 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Sunday, and from 10 - 11 AM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now