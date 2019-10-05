|
|
Opal Christine Knopp Brown
Louisville - age 95, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1924 to the late Herbert and Flora Knopp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Floyd Mitchell Brooks; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Davis (Woodie), Ronald Carman (Connie), and Sandra Cunningham (George); one brother, Joe Knopp (Laura); two sisters, Gloria Latham (J.B.), and Darlene Maraman (Barney); 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Sunday, and from 10 - 11 AM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019