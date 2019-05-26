Services
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lone Hill United Baptist Church
5410 Mt. Washington Road
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lone Hill United Baptist Church
5410 Mt. Washington Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Mobley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Jean Childress Mobley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Opal Jean Childress Mobley Obituary
Opal Jean Childress Mobley

Louisville - Opal Jean Childress Mobley, 77, of Louisville passed away May 22, 2019. She was a native of Edmonson County, a member of Lone Hill United Baptist Church, a retired employee at the Executive West, a former employee at Houchen's Industries and the Galt House.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shell and Emma Childress; sisters, Lorene Williams and Evelyn Childress.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Lewis (Gale Laws) and Linda Bell (Matthew); son, Carey Mobley (Chrissy); sister, Bonnie Carroll; grandchildren, Heather MacGeorge, Ashley March (Brian), Jacob Mitchell and Cameron Rieber; 4 great grandchildren.

Her funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Lone Hill United Baptist Church, 5410 Mt. Washington Road with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now