Opal Jean Childress Mobley
Louisville - Opal Jean Childress Mobley, 77, of Louisville passed away May 22, 2019. She was a native of Edmonson County, a member of Lone Hill United Baptist Church, a retired employee at the Executive West, a former employee at Houchen's Industries and the Galt House.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shell and Emma Childress; sisters, Lorene Williams and Evelyn Childress.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Lewis (Gale Laws) and Linda Bell (Matthew); son, Carey Mobley (Chrissy); sister, Bonnie Carroll; grandchildren, Heather MacGeorge, Ashley March (Brian), Jacob Mitchell and Cameron Rieber; 4 great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Lone Hill United Baptist Church, 5410 Mt. Washington Road with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019