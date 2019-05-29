Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 W Jefferson St
LaGrange, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 W Jefferson St
LaGrange, KY
Opal Mullins Obituary
Opal Mullins

LaGrange - Opal T. Mullins, 80, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.

She was born in Harlan County, Kentucky to the late Otis and Alice Boggs Turner on August 16, 1938.

Opal was a an LPN for KSR, Cedar Lake Lodge and retired from KCPC. She graduated from Pine Mountain Settlement School before attending Berea College where she earned her degree in Nursing. Opal was also a huge Elvis fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years; Robert Mullins, and siblings; Jewell Miniard and Eldon Turner.

Left to cherish the memory of Opal are her sons: Chris Mullins (Melissa) and Todd Mullins (Tammy), 5 grandchildren; Christopher Mullins (Brittany), Hannah Ogara (Dylan), Haley Mullins (Corbin Axtell), Kayla Chelf (Austin), and Lyndsey Mullins, siblings; Clayton Turner (Jean), Coburn Turner (Phyllis), Audrey Turner, and Lonnie Turner (Fran), and many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Opal will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, Kentucky on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1pm with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11am until the start of the service.

The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the staff, nurses, and aides at The Richwood Nursing and Rehab for their wonderful care of Opal these last few years.

Memorial donations can be made in Opal's name to Cedar Lake Lodge.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
