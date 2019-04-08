|
Ophelia Catherine Bayens Corbett
Louisville - Ophelia Catherine Bayens Corbett, 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5 surrounded by her family. Born in Louisville on December 21, 1916, Ophelia was the oldest of 10 children born to Joseph and Ophelia Ann Bayens. She was a loving wife and homemaker devoted to raising her five children. Ophelia loved life and her greatest joy and biggest smiles would come from the good times and great food at family gatherings.
Ophelia was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Kelly L. Corbett, and by eight siblings.
Ophelia is survived by sons Edward Corbett (Carol), Kelly T. Corbett (Beth), and Robert Corbett; daughters Jo Ann Scaglione (Fred) and Mary June Forsythe (Alan); sister Viola Davis, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Ophelia's funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1020 East Burnett Avenue, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Ophelia was baptized, went to school, and was married at Saint Elizabeth. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 from 4:00—8:00 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mass of The Air or Hospice of Nelson County, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019