Ordie K. "Ok" Wilson
1935 - 2020
Ordie K. "OK" Wilson

Louisville - Ordie K. "OK" Wilson, 84 years of age, passed away on May 11,2020. He was born on December 3, 1935, in Bonnieville, Kentucky. Ordie was retired and had been the previous owner of Good Wheels Auto Sales. Prior to the auto business, he was a licensed Farrier and a graduate of Oklahoma Farriers College. He was a veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 220 and American Legion Post 229. He was a former member of The American Quarter Horse Association, Kentucky Quarter Horse Association, and a KQHA judge. He had a passion for cars and training and showing horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estella Wilson Brockman and Charles Lee Wilson.

Ordie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis (Hewitt) Wilson; his Son, Kenneth Lee Wilson of Louisville, and two grandchildren, Chris Wilson of Neosho, MO and Kenneth Wilson of Kane, PA.

There will be a private service for Ordie at a later date.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to The American Red Cross.

Online condolences can be made to Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Chapel, Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
