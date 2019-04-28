|
Orval Ray Yocum
Scottsburg - 79, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 30, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Orval Yocum and Aletha (Morrison) Yocum. Ray graduated from Southern High School in Louisville, Kentucky and also attended Orange County Junior College in California. He has been the proprietor of Scottsburg Bowling Lanes in Scottsburg, Indiana since September of 1979. Ray was inducted into and a member of the Greater Louisville Bowling Hall of Fame, a member of P.B.A. (Professional Bowlers Association), participated as a profession bowler on the Senior Tour, was Captain of his team sponsored by Budweiser that won a National Bowling Title and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Johns. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Wanda (Shephard) Yocum; a daughter, Lea Ann Doughty and husband Ed; two sons, Mike Yocum and wife Karey and Doug Yocum and wife Tammy; a brother, Dale Yocum and wife Judy; three grandchildren, Marly, Jordan and Dustin; two step grandchildren, Shawn and Lorie; two great grandsons, Brody and Ryder and one step great granddaughter, Lolah. Cremation services were entrusted to Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held from 2 until 5 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Scottsburg Bowling Lanes, 409 N. Gardner, Scottsburg, Indiana. Memorial Contributions may be given in Ray's memory to the Scott County Humane Society or the Scottsburg Youth Bowling Scholarship Program c/o Collins Funeral Home, 465 W. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019