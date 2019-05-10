|
|
Orville "Ray" Satterly
Louisville - 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Ray was born on June 10, 1941 in Louisville, KY to the late Ernest and Bessie Satterly. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years, and then went on to retire from Jewish Hospital. Along with his parents, his brother, Ernest and five sisters, Edna Trunell, Faye Kaufman, Ruby Ulery, Margaret Lee and Betty Ryan have preceded him in death.
Here to carry on his memory are his wife, Diana Satterly; children, Gregory (Jamie) and Jason (Kelly) Satterly, and Kimberly Brady (Mike); step son, Frank Doyle (Sara); ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sisters, Elsie Rucker, Mary Jo Dorsey, and Sue Doughty.
Visitation will take place from 2-8pm Sunday, May 12th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Ray will be held at 10am on Monday, May 13th at the funeral home, with the entombment following in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019